The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service have teamed up to offer a Skywarn Spotter Training course on Jan. 30.
Andy Ball, EMA director, said the agency has been offering weather spotting courses for more than 10 years.
“The training is sponsored by NWS and they reach out to larger counties throughout the country,” he said. “Paducah’s reaches out annually about classes, and sometimes we offer two classes.”
The one being held next month is the basic course, Ball said.
“It concentrates more on thunderstorms and tornadoes, with associated weather phenomena,” he said. “The advanced weather spotter course goes more in depth. I highly recommend taking the advanced class.”
Ball said he is unsure whether or not Daviess County EMA will be able to offer an advanced course in 2023 and it will depend on how close the closest office is that will offer an advanced class.
Residents can sign up for the class out of personal interest or to become an active weather spotter when bad weather occurs.
“You would be able to report the weather by various means to NWS and creates a network that allows EMA, meteorologists and the weather community to be better informed and warn people faster so they can get to a safe location,” Ball said.
Ball said his ultimate goal is for everyone in Daviess County to participate in a weather class for “their own personal safety.”
“The more people we have reporting, the better,” he said. “We don’t want anyone who doesn’t have training to be reporting.”
Currently, Ball said there are a handful of active weather spotters that he and other weather agencies rely on.
“We have the Daviess County KY Weather Information Facebook page,” he said. “We rely on (them). We would like to quadruple the number of spotters we have, though. There are 20 to 30 that are active, but they can’t always be for every storm.”
The class is open to anyone ages 15 and older, with an adult if under the age of 18. The course begins at 6 p.m. and will be hosted at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, Entrance E.
The course is set to last two and a half hours and all course material is free. To sign up for the class, visit www.weather.gov/pah/spottertraining.
