If you’ve ever wanted to be part of a search-and-rescue team or a weather spotter, the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency has some opportunities for you.
John Clouse, the agency’s deputy director, said a search-and-rescue class is coming up from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 4 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5.
And an Elite Weather Spotter class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 18 at Owensboro Christian Church.
Clouse said search-and-rescue team members have to be certified by the state, and certification requires several classes.
“We try to host the basic class here twice a year,” he said.
Clouse said the county has four teams — a K-9 unit, a ground search team, a man-tracking unit and a command post — with 30 members.
“We always need more members,” he said.
In 2016, Clouse said, the teams were called out 40 times during the year.
But searches usually average about 15 to 20 a year, he said.
“We’ve already had half a dozen this year,” Clouse said. “And it’s still February.”
For more information and to register, go to https://kyem.ky.gov/training/Pages/default.aspx and scroll down into March and find Daviess County.
Clouse said that a lot of people are interested in the weather, especially when it turns severe.
The local EMA had a basic class for weather spotters recently, he said.
Clouse said it would be good if those who attend the elite class have had the basic class, but it’s not mandatory.
Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Paducah will conduct the class, he said.
“We’re the only location for all of western Kentucky,” Clouse said.
Weather spotters are primarily activated during times of severe weather — thunderstorms and potential tornadoes, he said.
To register, go to www.weather.gov/pah/spottertraining and scroll down to “Registration is REQUIRED to attend on site classes: Please fill out this google form to register for ANY of the classes listed below” and click on the words “goggle form.”
People can also call 270-685-8448 for more information.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
