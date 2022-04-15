Natasha Staples has always loved how preschoolers are like sponges.
The Hager Preschool teacher of nine years said her students absorb everything she says, and that it’s amazing to watch them take in the world. Her students also love learning and coming to school.
Being a teacher throughout the pandemic, and especially a teacher of the Owensboro Public Schools district’s youngest learners, has been challenging. However, Staples does feel like it has made her a better educator.
She thinks everyone will be stronger for having gone through the pandemic, but she can especially see a positive difference throughout the school building. For one thing, parental and caregiver involvement with the school increased due to students needing assistance from an adult throughout the distance learning process.
Younger students really needed the support of their parents and caregivers to stay on task throughout virtual and distance learning the past few years, said Sherry Baber, Owensboro Public Schools preschool coordinator.
Having caregivers working alongside students also helped them gain a better understanding of what goes on in their child’s classroom, Baber said.
It also gave them an idea of the expectations for getting their child ready for kindergarten. Teachers are noticing a change in students because of their parents taking an active interest in their learning, which is good, she said.
COVID has impacted how Staples teaches in that it has been difficult to plan for the future.
It also has helped her be more flexible, understanding and compassionate. Her technological skills improved as well and allowed her to reach students no matter where they are located. She has helped students in the classroom, at their homes and, when necessary, at their daycare centers.
It has also been difficult for her to observe students going through difficult times. When her students are out, especially due to illness, it is also worrisome for her. She cares about her students and their families and wants them to be happy and well.
This school year, two students’ parents died due to the virus, which was heartbreaking, she said.
The virus directly impacted her students in other ways, as well.
“Students, not all of them, but most, are much more anxious and uncertain,” she said. “Due to family hardships and mental health problems, we are seeing big behaviors in some of our youngest learners and beyond.
“As an educator, I’m so ready for things to return to normal and for my students to experience what school should be like without the talk of COVID and masks.”
Staples and other early-ed teachers also can tell that some students have been isolated or haven’t spent a lot of time with groups of other kids their own age. Many of her students weren’t able to go to church, daycare or hang out with their family members, so they didn’t gain that valuable experience.
Like many teachers, Staples had several families opt for their child to remain in her class for an additional year before moving on to kindergarten. A silver lining in all of the pandemic chaos is that she has noticed vast improvements across the board this school year.
“They came in and they have picked right up where we left off last year,” she said. “Kids are really resilient, so it has been amazing to watch them bounce back and just move forward.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
