While storm season is generally thought to be at its height in the spring, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball said it is important to be prepared for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that can occur during the fall months.
Ball offered a series of tips to local residents on how to best be prepared for severe weather this fall.
“Throughout any time that we are expecting bad weather, I suggest that you check the weather periodically throughout the day, and that you are always stay abreast of what is going on,” Ball said. “We know weather conditions can change around here at the drop of a hat.”
Ball said one of the most important tools people can have is a NOAA Weather Radio, which will sound an alert throughout the day and night if severe weather is approaching.
“Nighttime tornados account for 49 of the 57 (tornado-related) fatalities in our region,” he said. “We need to really focus on being better prepared.”
Ball said that while individuals are perhaps better prepared for reacting to severe weather today than ever before, thanks to alerts on cell phones and television, there is still room for improvement.
“Most of the fatalities in our region have occurred at night, and probably most of them could have been prevented had they had enough warning,” he said.
In addition to having two separate ways to receive severe weather alerts, Ball said it is important that people know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning, so they can react appropriately.
“A watch means just that, be watchful,” he said. “The weather is favorable for being able to produce severe weather, nothing has been seen yet by radar or by a verified spotter, but the conditions are there.”
On the other hand, a tornado warning means that a funnel could or tornado has been observed on radar or by a weather spotter.
Ball said that it is also important to know the difference between a thunderstorm and a severe thunderstorm.
“For a severe thunderstorm, you can have one-inch hail or larger and the wind gusts need to be 58 miles per hour or greater,” he said.
Ball said that every household should have a plan for severe weather, which includes a designated shelter area, having a storm kit that includes survival essentials, as well as making sure that a cell phone is charged and easily accessible.
When selecting a storm shelter area, try to find a location that is away from exterior walls, as well as exterior doors and windows, he said. If a tornado is coming through the region, crouch down in the tornado position by covering the head with both arms and having the elbows close to both knees, covering vital organs.
According to the National Weather Service, those most at risk during a severe thunderstorm or tornado include people in automobiles, the elderly, the very young and those physically or mentally impaired, those living in mobile homes and those who might not understand a warning due to a language barrier.
“In this day and age, there is no reason to be caught unprepared or unaware that we have severe weather in our area,” Ball said.
