The work at Emerson Academy was hard, Adasia Curry said Monday evening as she picked up her cap and gown for the school’s second annual graduation ceremony in the Owensboro High School Auditorium.
There were times when she wanted to quit, Curry said.
“But my mom always had faith in me and I kept going,” she said.
Online classes during the coronavirus pandemic were hard when she had problems with Wi-Fi, Curry said. “But it worked OK.”
She’s working at McDonald’s now, she said, “but I might go on to online college in the fall.”
Kevin Thompson, the school’s principal, told the 17 graduates that Monday night was “a time to honor our graduates’ hard work and resilience.”
He said, “This has not been a normal school year. But I am so thankful that we were able to have our commencement.”
Matthew Constance, superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, told the class that strength does not come from winning.
It’s going through hardships and deciding not to surrender that’s strength, he said.
Emerson Academy, Constant said, is “one of the most special places on earth.”
The graduates, he said, “have endured so much.”
He told them that when they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas in a few minutes, “do it with all the pride you can muster. You are miraculous.”
They were, Constant said, “bound for even greater things. We are proud of you.”
Shelby Sparks-Bennett said she plans to attend Owensboro Community & Technical College in the fall to become a veterinary technician.
“I loved this school,” she said, “because it’s smaller and you know everybody.”
But Sparks-Bennett said she’s happy to be out of high school and getting ready for college.
Cameron Pollard said he plans to get a job in either a restaurant or a factory.
Online learning, he said, was harder than being in the classroom.
But the plus, Pollard said, “was we didn’t have to go to school.”
Emerson replaced Gateway Academy in 2019.
And Gateway replaced the old Seven Hills Alternative School in 2014.
Until 2018, the students graduated with Owensboro High School.
But in 2018, they got their own commencement exercises.
An alternative school is a place where students can recover credits they need to graduate. It’s also a place for students who thrive better in smaller classes with more hands-on instruction.
