Students at Emerson Academy walked up the few steps to receive their diplomas Friday night, concluding their high school careers while simultaneously setting their sights on a brighter future.

“I am just happy, because there was a time in my life where I was going to drop out, because I was doing a lot of stuff I shouldn’t do,” graduate Max Thurman said. “I was on a bad path … and I just realized that everything I was doing had an effect. So I was like, ‘I just want to turn this around.’

“I’m just happy my mom and dad are happy. I’m happy to make them proud.”

Sixteen students walked across the auditorium stage in Owensboro High School to the roaring applause of friends and families. Seven of the graduates attended night school at Emerson for a variety of reasons, from working a full-time job to supporting their families.

Emerson Academy is an alternative school for nontraditional students and for those who need credit recovery.

“It means a lot,” said principal Kevin Thompson of the students’ achievement. “Our students really have a lot of obstacles, (and it takes) a lot of perseverance for them to graduate. They’re all great kids.”

Thurman, who attended Emerson for two years, said he chose to stay at the academy because it felt like a family.

“I could’ve gone back to OHS my senior year, but I decided to stay here, because I felt that’s where I belonged,” Thurman said. “I like OHS, but it feels like more of a family at Emerson.”

Thurman has goals of going to Owensboro Community and Technical College to become an electrician, then moving to Florida to work with his cousin.

After all of the students’ names were called and their pictures taken, parents and faculty gave out four awards, ranging from achievements in leadership and creativity to ranking in the top third of the class.