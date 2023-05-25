Twenty-one seniors graduated from Emerson Academy on Wednesday during a commencement ceremony held in the auditorium of Owensboro High School.
For Jaiquan McHenry-Ayres, graduation was nerve-wracking, but exciting.
“I’m nervous because it’s a one-time thing, but I’m just happy that I made it,” he said.
The beginning of high school was anything but normal because of COVID-19, McHenry-Ayres said.
“By the end it lifted and became better,” he said. “I’m going to miss talking to and interacting with my classmates. It was a great experience at Emerson.”
After high school, McHenry-Ayres said he plans to work and attend Owensboro Community & Technical College.
“I’m excited to see what life has to offer me, to see what I can do and where I can work,” he said. “I’m looking forward to life after high school.”
Breeana Hofmann said she had a lot of mixed emotions about graduating high school.
“I dropped out twice last year,” she said. “I have a daughter who is a year old, and I’m expecting again. It’s been rough, but I’m honored to be able to prove to myself and to my children that anything is possible no matter how hard it is.”
Hofmann said there were hard parts as a student in high school, but there were also good parts.
“I danced at one point, played basketball at one point. It was great,” she said. “I had some rocky moments, but overall it was pretty good.”
For students who have personal struggles with high school, Hoffmann said it’s never going to be easy.
“As long as you don’t give up on yourself, then you will make it,” she said. “Keep your head up, chin out and keep going.”
More from this section
Following graduation, Hofmann plays to attend Western Kentucky University-Owensboro where she will pursue a masters in social work to become a substance abuse counselor.
“Watching my biological parents in and out of jail and making the decisions they made, it hurts to see people go down that path and to feel like we don’t have as many resources as we should, or as many people that care and can offer those resources is heartbreaking,” she said.
Hofmann said if she is able to help someone, that is what matters to her.
For Kevin Thompson, Wednesday’s graduation ceremony marked the last as Emerson Academy principal.
“This one is going to be tough,” he said. “Emerson holds a huge place in my heart. The staff there is fantastic, the kids we work with. It’s so rewarding.”
Thompson said some people don’t realize how “privileged” they are in life.
“... many of our kids have overcome so many obstacles and challenges,” he said. “Just to get to this point tonight, I’m so proud of them.”
Emerson is a special place to Thompson.
“This night is really special for them,” he said. “Not that it’s not special for any graduate, but when you’ve really had to fight and claw to the finish line, it’s a little bit more special.”
Thompson said he wants his students to “swing for the fence.”
“If you don’t swing for the fence, you’ll never hit one over,” he said. “Even if you only hit one over, how sweet is that?”
Beginning July 1, Thompson will transition into his new role as director of alternative programs for Owensboro Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.