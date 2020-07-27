Joshua Bradley was nervous as he stood outside of the RiverPark Center on Sunday while his aunt adjusted his cap and gown.
Bradley, 19, was among the 19 Emerson Academy graduates to walk across the Cannon Hall stage to receive their diplomas.
This school year was particularly difficult for Bradley, he said, and it wasn’t for the support of his family he doubts he would have succeeded.
“I had trouble doing the work from home,” Bradley said. “My family was there really pushing me forward, and I wouldn’t have done it without them.”
He was happy and appreciative of the Owensboro Public Schools district to wait until students could have an in-person graduation, as close to normal as possible.
While safety measures were in place, including temperature checks at the door for attendees, and social distancing, Bradley said it would be glad to stand alongside his peers and accomplish something he was weary would happen.
“I can’t wait for us to graduate,” he said. “It’s going to be awesome and special.”
Bradley plans to attend college in the fall and study to become a veterinary technician.
Kevin Thompson, Emerson Academy principal, said he is proud of the class of 2020 because they have already had to go through a lot of adversity, and the COVID-19 pandemic did nothing but add to the struggle.
“I’m proud we were able to persevere and for them to meet all their (graduation) requirements,” Thompson said. “We are fortunate to give them somewhat of a normal ceremony, and it’s good to give those students and staff closure for the 2019-20 school year. We want to do that.”
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant echoed Thompson’s comments, and added that Emerson’s graduation is one of the most special within the school district.
“These kids represent a struggle,” Constant said about the alternative high school graduates. “Most of them represent a personal struggle throughout their whole educational journey. I’m just so proud of the kids.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.