Tommy Emmanuel, considered by many to be one of the greatest guitar players alive, has been added to the lineup for the 18th annual ROMP Fest on Sept. 15-18 at Yellow Creek Park.
He replaces the Irish band We Banjo 3, which won’t be able to perform because of travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Emmanuel has been added to the Friday night, Sept. 17 lineup, performing with Blue Highway, The Price Sisters, Balsam Range, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Sam Bush and Hot Brown Smackdown.
The rest of the festival’s lineup includes:
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Kings Highway, Kentucky Shine and Mama Said String Band.
Thursday, Sept. 16: Wolfpen Branch, Sister Sadie, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Earl Keen, The Lil Smokies and The Josephines.
Saturday, Sept. 18: Giri & Uma Peters, Full Chord Bluegrass, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Leyla McCalla, Dan Tyminski, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Infamous Stringdusters and Town Mountain.
This year, ROMP is requiring fans to either get a COVID-19 vaccination or get a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of the day they plan to attend.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which sponsors ROMP, joined the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, MerleFest, Railbird Festival and others in setting those standards for admission during the surge of the delta variant of COVID-19.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said the festivals are trying to protect both fans and musicians from the virus with the new admission requirements.
