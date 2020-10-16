Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3611 Ralph Ave., will be hosting "Howl-e-lujah" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include games, door prizes and free hot dogs and games for all ages.
Multimedia
Latest News
- Abstract Artist: Local sculptor having productive year
- Budget, emergency orders are priorities for 2021 session, GOP House leader says
- Aces visit Hornets in 2-A showdown
- Davies tops Apollo for district title
- Clerk's office placing absentee ballot drop off boxes
- Green River Distilling making a new bourbon
- Football season didn't take long to reach key district games
- Owensboro Catholic gets shutout of DC for 9th District title
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing man's ex-wife, Kentucky sheriff’s deputy now face murder charge
- Long road of recovery: Owensboro man continues to improve after having a stroke
- Daviess County enters COVID-19 red zone
- Taking it easy: 78-year-old Owensboro woman retires from SFG after 52 years on the job
- Kelsey Hardwick didn't want Tom Parker to get brain tumour prognosis
- Two constitutional amendments on the ballot
- The sun won't set on Kentucky hemp
Images
Videos
Commented
- Elected officials have failed in COVID-19 response (2)
- No matter who wins the finals, Kentucky will have champions (2)
- Readers Write (1)
- Cooking with Brenda (1)
- The new Apple Watch says my lungs may be sick. Or perfect. It can't decide. (1)
- 'Normal' took a vacation six months ago (1)
- Debate wasn't fit fer little ears (1)
- Should I buy long-term care insurance? (1)
- Daviess County selected to host geocaching event (1)
- Readers Write (1)
Cars
$7,500
- Mileage: 130,000
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.