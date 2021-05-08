Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will team with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley for a June 26 performance at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in downtown Owensboro.
Chris Joslin, the hall’s executive director, said Chet Atkins, the Country Music Hall of Fame guitarist, created the “Certified Guitar Player” designation and gave it to four musicians.
Emmanuel, he said, is one of the four.
“He is simply a phenomenal artist,” Joslin said. “I can’t wait to hear him collaborate with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. We are preparing for an incredible night of music at the Hall of Fame on June 26.”
Emmanuel, an Australian, was named “Best Acoustic Guitarist” in Guitar Player magazine in both 2008 and 2010.
Ickes, a 15-time International Bluegrass Music Association Dobro Player of the Year, and Hensley, a guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at age 11 with Marty Stuart and Earl Scruggs, are a fast-rising duo in bluegrass.
Their debut 2015 Compass Records project, “Before The Sun Goes Down,” earned a nomination for the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy.
Ickes was a founding member of Blue Highway in 1994.
He left the band in 2015 to work on other projects, including the duo with Hensley.
Tickets are $42.50.
They are available online at bluegrasshall.org, in person at the Hall of Fame or by calling 270-926-7891 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
