Rumors began flying on social media on Monday afternoon that the Madisonville AMC Theatres location was closing its doors by the end of the week. Although AMC’s corporate media relations did not respond to inquiries on Tuesday, employees of the theater say the rumors are true. Those sources say employees were notified Monday afternoon that after 19 years of business, the location will be closing its doors for good after the final movie ends tomorrow night.
As a company, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit AMC Theatres hard. Rumors began circulating as early as August 2020 that the international chain would be permanently shuttering its doors permanently. Since then the company, which operates 2,866 screens in 358 theaters in Europe and 7,967 screens in 620 theaters in the United States, has gone on something of a financial roller coaster ride.
After bottoming out at $2 per share in late 2020, the company rebounded in 2021 to become one of the best performing stocks on the market, topping out at over $72 per share last spring. That number has since dropped considerably and the checks the company had to write to survive the early months of the pandemic have come due.
“In 2020 and early 2021, AMC took on debt at high interest rates to survive,” AMC CEO Adam Aron wrote on Twitter on Monday. “If we can, in 2022 I’d like to refinance some of our debt to reduce our interest expense, push out some debt maturities by several years and loosen covenants.”
Aron went on to say that the company’s financial situation was increasing and that 2022 was looking bright.
“One of our 2022 goals is to strengthen our balance sheet,” he wrote. “There is no guarantee of success, but we will try very hard to get this done.”
As positive as Aron’s Twitter post might have been, shortly afterwards corporate notified the Madisonville location and several others around the country that they were closing their doors. The move comes just weeks after the company set worldwide records for movie attendance on three consecutive nights when over two million people attended the opening of Spider-Man: No Way Home in AMC theaters across the globe.
As for what the closure will mean for AMC Stubs members and others, the answer at this point is unclear. The Messenger hopes to learn more about AMC’s services in the coming days.
The blow comes as a big one for Parkway Plaza Mall. After losing a number of stores in recent years, the facility got a big boost in November and December with the opening of Dunham’s Sports and Score’s Pizza. With plans for a restaurant to move into the former Tumbleweed location in the first half of 2022, things were looking up.
