Part of many substance abuse treatment programs is requiring participants to gain employment, unless they are prevented from doing so by a disability.
Officials with area treatment programs said they have established relationships with businesses that will hire their clients. Drug Court coordinator James Green said some businesses want to hire participants in the program, because those workers are being drug-tested and held accountable for their actions.
The high demand for workers has made the job market positive for people in recovery.
“Due to the lack of people wanting to work, our guys have not had a hard time finding jobs,” said Amy Pride, chief executive officer of Boulware Mission.
Businesses “are willing to give our guys a second chance and employ them,” she said. “A lot of our guys are good guys. They just need a second chance.”
Sarah Adkins, director of Owensboro Regional Recovery, said the treatment center doesn’t have a list of businesses known to hire people in recovery, but that officials know which businesses are interested in hiring their clients.
“We have, over the years, developed a relationship with employers,” Adkins said. “They are always open to hiring.”
The general labor shortage has helped ORR clients in the job market.
“The (clients) we have right now are not having any problem finding jobs,” Adkins said.
Clients looking for work seem to be able to interview and find a job within a couple of days, she said.
Green said Drug Court doesn’t keep a list of employers. He said some businesses see a benefit to hiring program participants.
“We require (participants) to find employment, and we recommend them to employers” who have hired Drug Court participants in the past, Green said. “We know they are recovery-friendly.
“We tell our (participants) to be up-front and let them know they are in Drug Court. A lot of employers would rather hire someone in Drug Court, where they know they are tested twice a week” for drugs.
“We have had some program graduates who started working (at a local business),” he said, “and they are in upper management right now.”
Pride said Boulware has human relations professionals from Toyotetsu Mid America who teach job skills classes at the program every other month. The class includes learning how to fill out job applications and how to manage interviews. Independence Bank officials teach clients about managing their money. Once a client’s treatment program is complete, they are assigned to a case manager, who helps them find employment.
“A lot of locally- or individually-owned companies will hire our guys, especially ones with trades,” Pride said. “When they do get jobs, we monitor them. They have to provide us with a check stub as part of their case management” and have to pay off their case management and treatment fees.
By the time the person is ready to leave the facility, the goal is for them to have paid off debts and have $2,000 in savings for housing deposits and utilities, Pride said.
Pride said clients with jobs have to be upfront about being in case management with their employers, so supervisors will understand when a worker has to be late because they had to attend a court date, for example. Also, workers coming out of a program have to make time to focus on their recovery and can’t work six to seven days a week.
“They still need to attend meetings,” Pride said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
