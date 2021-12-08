The Empowerment Academy, which has been working for years to create a home for homeless teens who are in school, has purchased property near English Park.
Corey King, a member of the Empowerment Academy board, said the nonprofit group closed on a property Friday in the 1600 block of Ohio Street. The plan is to build a 19-bedroom house where homeless students can live while attending school.
“We plan on having them with their own rooms,” King said Tuesday. “We want to give them their autonomy.”
Empowerment Academy has worked for years to find a suitable location for a facility, and it has rejected previous sites. Most recently, the group had planned to build an addition at Third Baptist Church.
“It is an older building; it was considered historic,” which affected Empowerment Academy plans, King said. While working on designs, “we came across the ability to purchase this particular lot.”
With the Ohio Street property, “it becomes easier to build something that suits our needs,” King said. “We are still in the phase of tweaking out floor plans.”
The facility would be a home for students who are 18 years old, said King, who added that Empowerment is working on a way to accept students younger than 18.
The students would be from Owensboro and Daviess County, and they would continue attending the city or county schools where they are enrolled, King said.
“We have worked closely with the school system” to arrange transportation, King said.
The cost of the land and the building will be between $850,000 and $1 million. The goal is to raise all the funds needed for the project locally, King said.
“We are asking the community to donate, and we are not taking federal or state dollars,” King said. “When you start taking state and federal dollars, you lose say in how many students from Owensboro would be there.
“We want to take care of our students first here. We want to make sure students aren’t uprooted from Owensboro and Daviess County” and sent to homeless facilities across the state, King said.
By focusing on students from Owensboro and Daviess County, “they get to keep their respective schools and stay with their family and friends,” King said.
The community has a need for a facility that houses homeless students, King said.
“It’s not a shelter. It’s long-term housing for students,” King said. “What is shocking to me is how many students are considered homeless.”
King said homelessness is not the stereotype of living outdoors, but includes “people who are constantly moving from house to house.”
“It’s hard to put a number on student homelessness,” King said. Empowerment Academy board members estimate there are about 300 students who are homeless.
“Even though they have a roof over their heads, there’s nothing consistent about their housing needs,” he said. The Ohio Street house would have “house parents” who would stay onsite and work with the students, King said.
The organization is taking donations through its website.
“We have enough (funds) to get construction going,” King said. The organization is working to raise funds for the project, which includes selling bricks that can be engraved with the names of donors and placed during construction.
“We will accept donations at any level,” King said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
