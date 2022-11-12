The Empowerment Academy has announced the kickoff of its “Adopt-A-Room” capital campaign.
The fundraiser is an opportunity for community organizations and individuals to assist homeless students in the Daviess County area by providing long-term, safe housing as they graduate from high school and seek a post-secondary education.
Donations are accepted in all amounts, and groups can work together to combine funds.
“We are excited to invite the community to contribute to our mission of housing high school students at Empowerment Academy,” said Corey King, EA public information officer. “The facility is under roof. Throughout the process, we have been blessed with donations of product and labor from local contractors and suppliers in addition to our early donors.”
The cost to adopt a room is: bedroom, $15,000; bathroom, $30,000; computer/study lab, $50,000; teaching and learning kitchen and gathering hall, $250,000. Naming rights for the facility is available for a $250,000 donation.
King said the money generated from the campaign will also assist in the facility’s operational costs.
“We have already received donations for the facility,” he said. “Any amount that anyone is able to donate will be used for the facility.”
EA is not seeking state or federal dollars for this program in the hopes that the the community will be able to rally around those in the area who are in need.
“All of our money for this will have to be private funds,” King said. “I think that is one of the main differences between us and other homeless shelters or houses in the community.”
The focus for the organization is to house students who are struggling with consistent housing and may be sleeping in vehicles or “couch hopping.”
“That is not a good way for students to achieve their academic goals,” King said. “These are good students who have just been dealt a bad hand and need stability.”
The students who will stay at the facility will be required to learn skills after school, like cooking and life skills.
“This is uniquely different from anything that we know of,” King said. “We have other counties that are interested to see how this goes, and if it goes as planned, they could start implementing similar housing options.”
King said the reason EA decided on the “Adopt-A-Room” campaign is because the donations are broken down, making it easier for potential donors to see where their money is going.
“It’s almost like you’re sponsoring a person in a way,” he said.
King is also the PIO for Kentucky State Police Post 16 in Henderson, and he said the troopers see the youth homeless crisis everyday.
“No one should have to worry about where they’re going to sleep at night,” he said. “Once the facility is open, we’re expecting to have it full within the month.”
In talking with people in the community, King said he has realized there are a lot of people who do not realize that youth homelessness is occurring in Owensboro and Daviess County.
“There’s a misconception that homeless people live on the streets, but that’s not always the case,” he said. “It was even a misconception for me until I saw it firsthand. It doesn’t have to be living on the street. It can just be inconsistent housing. We have a problem, just like other counties and communities.”
EA board chair Will Mounts said EA is “indebted” to founding and past board members who saw a significant need in the community.
“Our community has been generous, and we are looking forward to working with new partners to make Empowerment Academy a reality for students in need,” he said.
Students, beginning at the age of 18, are eligible to stay in the housing facility at the recommendation of their school counselor, principal, family resource coordinator and/or school resource officer.
The facility is slated to have 18 rooms, with nine rooms on each floor. Men and women will be separated into each level of the house.
Any group or individual that donates is able to have a plaque for the adopted room with the name and/or logo of the organization. Anonymous donations will also be accepted.
Donations can be mailed to the Empowerment Academy at P.O. Box 23237 Owensboro, KY 42301.
For more information, visit www.empowermentacademy.us or email vicki@thejdq.com.
