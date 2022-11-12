The Empowerment Academy has announced the kickoff of its “Adopt-A-Room” capital campaign.

The fundraiser is an opportunity for community organizations and individuals to assist homeless students in the Daviess County area by providing long-term, safe housing as they graduate from high school and seek a post-secondary education.

