The Empowerment Academy announced Monday that it has received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to help with the construction for its Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign to build a long-term housing facility in Owensboro for homeless high school students.
The facility, which is currently under construction at 1606 Ohio St. near English Park, will include 18 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a teaching and learning kitchen, laundry rooms, dining area along with library and study areas.
A house parent suite is also included in the design.
Corey King, one of the EA board members, said the grant helps with the continued progress the nonprofit is making toward this project and its mission of providing housing and life skills training to prepare homeless high school students for success.
“... It validates that we are on the right track to raise the capital we’re needing to get this completely … finished and help those that are homeless,” he said. “... It really gives us that extra momentum to continue on forward … to meet our goal.
“We’re excited to partner with Truist and looking forward to brokering relationships with other partners as well.”
Construction on the facility began last year and plans to be complete in the next six months, while EA looks to raise the remaining $450,000 needed to complete the scope of the project.
“A good fair number (for a goal) would be $750,000,” King said, “and that would not only have it in full operation, but that would have our house parent fully going.”
King said the organization is not seeking “any state or federal dollars” for the facility and has been reliant on entities that operate in the community and surrounding areas.
“We are solely relying on those who want to give,” he said.
Teenage homelessness has persisted to be a common occurrence, which King said can tend to be “underreported” and that he wasn’t aware of the scope of the problem until being involved with the project.
“For most, they think of homelessness (being) someone living under a bridge or in a tent in a wooded area …; but that’s not the case,” he said. “...Many of these homeless students and teenagers are couch hopping from their friends’ locations … and some of these homeless teens are sleeping in parking lots in their car.”
EA has continued to make progress on the project with other initiatives, such as its “Adopt-A-Room” capital campaign, which allows community organizations and individuals to assist homeless students in the Daviess County area by providing long-term, safe housing as they graduate from high school and seek a post-secondary education.
King said the campaign has fared off well thus far but still looking for assistance.
“We’ve successfully had more than half of our rooms adopted,” he said. “...We’re on track, but this is obviously something we need more of.”
The “Adopt-A-Room” program is still accepting donations online, King said, and can be done online at empowermentacademy.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.