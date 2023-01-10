The Empowerment Academy announced Monday that it has received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to help with the construction for its Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign to build a long-term housing facility in Owensboro for homeless high school students.

The facility, which is currently under construction at 1606 Ohio St. near English Park, will include 18 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a teaching and learning kitchen, laundry rooms, dining area along with library and study areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.