The Empowerment Academy, which is under construction at 1606 Ohio St., Owensboro, will host an open house and educational tours for members of the public.
Located across Ohio Street from English Park, the building will serve as a home for area high school students who are couch-hopping or living in sub-standard or dangerous situations.
The facility will allow students to complete their high school education free from the burdens of housing concerns, food insecurity and a lack of laundry and bathing facilities.
The Empowerment Academy’s Homelessness to Hope: Empowerment Academy Capital Campaign is underway, with the goal to complete the remainder of the project and begin housing students.
The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, June 24.
