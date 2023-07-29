Empty Bowls of Owensboro is accepting applications until Monday for organizations interested in being considered as a recipient for its annual fundraiser dinner and silent auction fundraiser.

Tina Taylor, chair of Empty Bowls, said the nonprofit, which was established in 2005, seeks to help other local organizations in fighting hunger.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.