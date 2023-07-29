Empty Bowls of Owensboro is accepting applications until Monday for organizations interested in being considered as a recipient for its annual fundraiser dinner and silent auction fundraiser.
Tina Taylor, chair of Empty Bowls, said the nonprofit, which was established in 2005, seeks to help other local organizations in fighting hunger.
“All of the proceeds go to an organization that focuses on feeding the hungry, whether it’s a soup kitchen, food pantry or standalone food bank,” she said.
Last year, Empty Bowls donated a combined $30,000 split between Alive Community Outreach and the Shepherd’s Hand, making it the largest event the organization has had to date.
“The year before we raised $16,000,” Taylor said. “We always want to exceed our previous year so our goal this year is $35,000.”
According to a release sent by Empty Bowls, the nonprofit is looking for organizations that “demonstrate a strong commitment to addressing the root causes of hunger, providing sustainable solutions and promoting long-term food security in Daviess County.”
Empty Bowls is still searching for sponsors, silent auction donations and bowls to auction for the event.
“The bowls have to be food safe, cannot have rough edges and must have food-safe glaze,” she said. “Bowls that are not within those parameters will be used in the silent auction.”
Taylor said the nonprofit will be voting on the application recipient on Aug. 3 and tickets for the event will go on sale later in the month.
Tickets allow attendees to select a ceramic bowl from hundreds of handcrafted bowls made especially for this event by local artisans, community members and students from Brescia University.
The annual fundraiser will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the lobby of the RiverPark Center.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
