Alive Community Outreach and The Shepherd’s Hand each received $15,000 from Empty Bowls of Owensboro on Wednesday at Brescia University.
Along with the donation from Empty Bowls, Kroger donated an additional $500 in gift cards to each organization.
Tina Taylor, chairperson for Empty Bowls, said the mission of the organization is to help end hunger within the community.
“Every year, we work on making ceramic bowls handmade by the community, professional potters and students,” she said. “Our goal is typically 400 bowls.”
The bowls are sold at Empty Bowls’ annual fundraiser dinner and silent auction, which was held Oct. 20. Empty Bowls donates the money raised to food pantries and soup kitchens in the area.
Last year Empty Bowls raised $16,000 for the Daniel Pitino Shelter, and until this year, the organization only donated to one kitchen or pantry a year.
“Because we’ve grown so much over the last few years, we had a feeling that we would be able to raise enough money this year to give to two recipients,” Taylor said.
Neither of the two organizations knew how much they would be receiving as a donation until the check presentation Wednesday.
“It’s beyond anything we could’ve imagined,” said Gwen Bennett with The Shepherd’s Hand. “It’s going to help us to operate.”
Bob Russell with Alive Community Outreach said the $500 gift card will allow the ministry to get through Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.
“We will make sure that every person who comes through will get something for Thanksgiving and something to eat for Christmas,” he said.
Cheryl Russell with Alive Community Outreach said there are more people and more needs that are needing to be met within the community than organizations can keep up with, especially with the rising cost of food.
Alive Community Outreach serves over 10,000 people a year, and The Shepherd’s Hand serves approximately 24,000 a year.
