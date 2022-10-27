Alive Community Outreach and The Shepherd’s Hand each received $15,000 from Empty Bowls of Owensboro on Wednesday at Brescia University.

Along with the donation from Empty Bowls, Kroger donated an additional $500 in gift cards to each organization.

