The Empty Bowls annual dinner and silent auction benefitting Daniel Pitino Shelter is still on and set for Oct. 14.
Empty Bowls is a local organization that is dedicated to the national effort of feeding the hungry.
Proceeds from the dinner and auction will benefit the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
The event will be held at Kentucky Wesleyan College's Activity Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at E.M. Ford at 600 Frederica Street.
The $15 ticket allows attendees to select a ceramic bowl from hundreds of handcrafted bowls made especially for this event by local artisans, community members and students of Brescia University. Each participant at the event will then receive one of numerous soups made available by local restaurants, chefs and churches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.