The Empty Bowls Committee of Owensboro is continuing forward with its plan to host its annual soup day fundraiser. This year’s event is slated for Oct. 14.
Tina Kasey, co-chair of the committee, said because the event is being held on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s campus this year, in the school’s Activity Hall, attendees and organizers are adhering to KWC’s guidelines and requirements. That means all attendees must arrive and stay masked until they are seated to eat, regardless of vaccination status.
After eating, attendees must then re-mask, and they must wear a mask when they’re up and moving around the Activity Hall. Tables where bowls and silent auction items will be on display will also be spread out.
“In a worst-case scenario, we are discussing the possibility of moving the event outside of the KWC Activity Hall,” Kasey said.
She said concern about rising coronavirus cases in the area “is definitely at the forefront of our minds.”
“Our goal is to have an in-person event this year, in which attendees can safely gather for the common goal of ending hunger in our community,” she said.
A ticket to the soup dinner fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for the event by Brescia University students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and locations for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants select their bowls, they can fill them up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches.
Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction go to the food pantry or soup kitchen selected as the beneficiary. This year, the Daniel Pitino Shelter will be the recipient of the funds. Last year, Feed a Friend, an area soup kitchen that serves 10,000 people annually through community dinners and a food pantry for veterans in need, was awarded $10,000.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations.
Tina Taylor, co-chair of the committee, said this event is an important fundraiser in the area because all proceeds garnered from it “stay right here in Owensboro” and that the soup kitchens and food pantries “need our help.”
Tickets are $15 per person and are on sale from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at E.M. Ford, 600 Frederica St.
For more information about the event, or to become a sponsor, contact Taylor at Empty BowlsOwensboroKY@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.