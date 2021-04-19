Empty Bowls of Owensboro is hosting a virtual silent auction just in time for Mother’s Day, the proceeds from which will go to the recipient of the group’s annual soup fundraiser that will be taking place in October.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people. The event is organized and developed by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner. A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days.
During a typical year, once participants select their bowls, they can fill it up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches. That, however, changed last year due to the pandemic, when a drive-thru method was devised.
Each year, proceeds from tickets and silent auction sales during the event go toward a nonprofit in the area, typically a food bank or soup kitchen.
Last year, the organization raised $10,700, something that Empty Bowls Committee Chairwoman Tina Taylor said surprised her considering there is a pandemic taking place. Those funds went to Feed A Friend, who were chosen as recipients.
The virtual silent auction is taking place on the Empty Bowls Facebook page through April 24. Pick-up of items won and purchased at the auction will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 1 at the Brescia University Clay Studio, 105 W. Ninth St.
In particular, household plants inside handmade ceramic bowls are for sale, along with other, smaller bowls. Most auction items have a minimum bid starting at $5.
Taylor said the virtual silent auction was developed because the one held last year has so much success, they wanted to do it again. Typically the Empty Bowls Committee only hosts a silent auction during the fundraising event, but it was decided to host more throughout this year.
“The hope is to raise more money for the recipients this year, and it keeps momentum building up till the event,” Taylor said.
The group is still in the early stages of this year’s October fundraising soup event.
“We are still in the planning stages but we are hoping to have an in-person event and we are exploring the option of having it outside due to the pandemic,” Taylor said.
For more information about the silent auction, email emptybowlsof owensboroky@gmail.com or call 270-231-6863.
To bid on any of the items in the silent auction, visit https://www. facebook.com/EmptyBowlsOwensboro.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
