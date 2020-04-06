The Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee has decided to postpone is annual fundraiser until later this fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Feed a Friend was selected to receive the proceeds from this year’s Empty Bowls of Owensboro fundraiser that was originally slated to take place April 23 at Brescia University’s gymnasium. They will remain the recipient, committee members said.
Feed a Friend, which operates out of the former Zion United Church of Christ, serves more than 10,000 people annually through community dinners. The organization also provides a food pantry for area veterans in need. Feed a Friend serves two meals a week, one on Wednesday night and one on Friday night.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people, and the event is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner. A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants select their bowls, they can fill it up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches.
Tina Kasey, co-chair of the Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee, said they decided to postpone the event until later this fall to comply with what the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the governor and local health officials were recommending — “not gathering during this pandemic.”
“Our event brings together roughly 400 people,” Kasey said. “While it will be difficult to have to postpone the annual event, we know the importance of doing our part to flatten the curve for our community, state and nation.”
The committee has decided to host the event in the fall for two reasons, Tina Taylor, committee chairwoman said: by the fall hopefully the threat of the pandemic will be lessened, and committee members think there may be even more need for the event at that time.
“We believe that because of the financial strain this is putting on our community there will be an even greater need to feed our people,” Taylor said. “Right now people are out of work, have had hours cut, and may be having to pay for child care they were not prepared for. We want the community to know that we are going to do everything we can to help feed the hungry (locally).”
When the committee is able to set a date for the fall event, they will make it publicly known on its social media account.
Committee members are currently not selling tickets, in an effort to comply with social distancing orders, but those interested can learn more information about the committee and the event by emailing emptybowlsowensboroky@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
