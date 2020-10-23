Empty Bowls of Owensboro raised its most money to date for this year’s fundraiser that was held later in the year due to the coronavirus.
To date, the organization raised $10,700 during this year’s efforts, something that Empty Bowls Committee Chairwoman Tina Taylor said surprised her considering there is a pandemic taking place.
At noon on Thursday, the Empty Bowls Committee will present a check to this year’s recipient of the fundraiser, Feed A Friend, at Independence Bank.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner.
The annual fundraiser typically takes place in April, but due to COVID-19, the Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee decided to hold off. The event instead was held at Independence Bank, and took on a drive-thru format.
Tickets to the fundraiser allowed participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplied the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants selected their bowls, they filled it up with one of four soups that were made by local chefs and churches.
Taylor said she said the event went well this year, including the silent auction which was held online.
“We had a decent turnout considering the pandemic,” she said. “Everyone seemed pleased with how it went. The silent auction went incredibly well. We were not expecting it to do that well, but people really came through.”
She also said there have been several supporters in the community who donate funds every year toward the cause.
The Empty Bowls Committee sets aside a small amount of operating costs toward next year’s event, but most of the money raised goes toward charity.
“It literally goes right back into the community,” Taylor said.
Alan Veach, director of Feed A Friend, said he is “beyond grateful” for the funds. He said they will be used to purchase food for the soup kitchen, as well as a freezer.
Feed A Friend is operated out of Unity Fellowship at 625 Allen St. They provide meals on Wednesdays and Fridays, typically adding up to 60 to 90 a week. Veach said this year he thinks they will have served about 10,000 meals.
The pandemic has caused more costs for the soup kitchen. They have had to buy more food than before, and need to provide to-go containers. Empty Bowls did give Feed A Friend a $500 advance earlier this year to help offset some of those costs, Veach said.
“I would like to thank Empty Bowls and everybody who helped participate,” he said. “Empty Bowls would not be successful if it was not for the people in Owensboro.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
