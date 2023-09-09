Empty Bowls received a $5,000 grant this week from EM Ford through the Liberty Mutual Insurance and Safeco Insurance “Make More Happen” awards.
Tina Taylor, chairperson of Empty Bowls and EM Ford personal lines marketer, said the money would be put toward the donations to First Christian Church and King’s Table, which were selected as the recipients of the upcoming Empty Bowls fundraiser.
“Ten thousand dollars was the largest single sponsor or donation we have ever received,” she said. “This grant puts us in a great position to start off with more.”
The community has the opportunity to help Empty Bowls double the grant amount through online voting at www. agentgiving.com/EM- Ford, which begins Tuesday and ends Saturday, Sept. 30.
If Empty Bowls and EM Ford reach a mix of 500 votes and comments, the grant will be raised to $10,000.
“It will just give that much more to the recipients,” Taylor said. “There are six to seven feeding programs between the two recipients — King’s Table delivers food to the homebound and First Christian Church has about five to six programs within the organization.”
Not only is this the first time Empty Bowls has received this grant, but it’s also the first time an organization within Kentucky has been given this award.
“We were overly excited about it,” Taylor said. “It’s a big deal and a generous donation. ... It is a wonderful opportunity to support those organizations in our community who are doing their part to end hunger.”
Taylor said EM Ford feels it is important to make a difference for those in need.
“We are grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for providing much-needed funds to continue their impactful work and thrilled at the opportunity to double the donation just by calling on the community to show their support,” she said.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the lobby of the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.
