Empty Bowls received a $5,000 grant this week from EM Ford through the Liberty Mutual Insurance and Safeco Insurance “Make More Happen” awards.

Tina Taylor, chairperson of Empty Bowls and EM Ford personal lines marketer, said the money would be put toward the donations to First Christian Church and King’s Table, which were selected as the recipients of the upcoming Empty Bowls fundraiser.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

