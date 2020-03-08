Feed a Friend has been selected to receive the proceeds from this year’s Empty Bowls of Owensboro fundraiser that will take place at 6 p.m. April 23 at Brescia University’s gymnasium, inside the Moore Center at 717 Frederica St.
Feed a Friend, which operates out of the former Zion United Church of Christ, serves more than 10,000 people annually through community dinners. The organization also provides a food pantry for area veterans in need.
Alan Veach, Feed a Friend director, said proceeds garnered from the Empty Bowls event will be used to purchase two new freezers as well as for electrical upgrades to the facility.
“We serve anyone who wants a warm meal, regardless of their circumstances,” he said. “Among our guests are the elderly, the homeless, the low-income and many others.”
He said the Empty Bowls funds will also go toward supplies and food needs, specifically paper products that allow those who attend the dinners to take home leftovers, and for meals to be delivered to shut-ins. Any remaining funds will go toward the organization’s Christmas basket efforts.
Feed a Friend serves two meals a week, one on Wednesday night and one on Friday night.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people, and the event is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner. A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants select their bowls, they can fill it up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches.
Tina Taylor, an Empty Bowls committee member, said the Owensboro Empty Bowls began 10 years ago by Steve Driver, a Brescia University educator. That year it raised about $1,500. Each year since then, area food pantries or community feeding programs submit applications for the Empty Bowls funds.
Last year’s fundraising event raised $9,100, which was given to Our Lady of Lourdes in support of the Seven Hills School Backpack Program. Each year 100% of the proceeds are donated to a local nonprofit.
Taylor said the event is important because organizations in the community who feed the hungry are typically limited on resources, especially the smaller ones.
“Empty Bowls raises money to give to those organizations who really need it,” she said. “They are usually on a shoestring budget and the funds we raise and give to them makes a huge difference to their programs.”
There are only a limited number of tickets available for the event. Community members can purchase tickets at the following locations:
• Brescia University Spirit Shop (inside The Moore Center), 717 Frederica St.
• David Lindow Allstate Agency, 1210 Burlew Blvd., Ste A
• iArt Studios, 603 Park Plaza Drive
• St. Joseph and Paul Parish Office, 609 E. Fourth St.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
