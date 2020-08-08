Empty Bowls of Owensboro, which had to postpone its annual soup day fundraiser, has scheduled the event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner.
A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants select their bowls, they can fill it up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches.
The event typically takes place in April, but due to COVID-19, the Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee decided to hold off. The event this year will also have a different look as a result of the coronavirus as well, and will be presented in a drive-thru format at Independence Bank, 2425 Frederica St.
Tina Taylor, chairwoman of the Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee, said the soups will also be pre-packaged and ready for pick-up. As is the tradition with the event, an assortment of locally handmade bowls will also be available for ticketholders to choose from.
Empty Bowls is also hosting a silent auction.
“The silent auction is online on our Facebook page,” Taylor said. “We have a separate album designated solely to silent auction items. You can go on the Facebook page and look at all of the items in the album, and place your bid in the comments section. We hope to leave the items up until about a week or two prior to the event, then we will contact the winners and help get them get their items.”
She said committee members can set up a time to meet silent auction winners, or it can be organized to exchange the money and silent auction items on the day of the event.
Proceeds from the Empty Bowls event go to an area soup kitchen and pantry that is pre-selected by committee members. This year’s recipient is Feed a Friend who Taylor said already received some of the funds due to the growing demand due to the coronavirus.
“They went through a period where they were having trouble getting takeout containers that they use for the soup kitchen that they have twice a week,” Taylor said. “So we gave them a small portion of their proceeds so they could utilize those funds to purchase takeout containers. The remaining amount of proceeds that they will receive will still be given at a check presentation after the event is over.”
Taylor said this year’s event is particularly important because Feed a Friend, like other soup kitchens and pantries in the area, is especially busy due to the rising demand caused by the pandemic.
“The need is greater than it has been in the past,” she said. “Food donations are down and there are more people in need of meals.”
Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased in advance at Allstate, 1210 Burlew Blvd. Remaining tickets will also be sold on the day of the event.
For more information visit the Empty Bowls of Owensboro Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
