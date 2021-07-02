Empty Bowls of Owensboro is partnering with iArt Studios, at 603 Park Plaza Drive, to host a bowl-making day on July 10.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner.
A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for the event by Brescia University students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and locations for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants select their bowls, they can fill them up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches.
Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction go to the selected food pantry or soup kitchen. Last year, Feed a Friend, an area soup kitchen that serves 10,000 people annually through community dinners and a food pantry for veterans in need, was awarded $10,000.
Empty Bowls Committee Chairwoman Tina Taylor said the event will take place in October again this year, and the date and location are still to be determined. When the date and location are finalized, Empty Bowls will make an announcement.
This bowl-making day will be a chance for the community to participate in the event by contributing time and artistic expertise toward the “bowl quota,” said Empty Bowls Chairwoman Tina Taylor.
Taylor said the committee hopes to make 400 bowls for use during its October event.
“The bowl-making day is open to the public, and it will be kid-friendly,” Taylor said. “We will do a demo beforehand so everyone can see the basics of how to make them, and all materials will be provided.”
Jeanette Noone, owner of iArt Studios, said participants will be hand-building bowls with molds.
There is enough space to accommodate at least 24 people at a time, she said.
The bowl-making event will run from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information on Empty Bowls, business sponsorships or silent auction donations, contact the committee at emptybowlsowensboroky@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook: https://www.face book.com/EmptyBowlsOwens boro.
For more information on iArt Studios, please visit https://iart studios.com/, call 270-702-0929 or send an email to iart@iartstudios.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
