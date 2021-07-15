Saturday’s Food+Art+Health event at the farmers market focuses on three of the main tenets of the Empty Bowls of Owensboro mission, which is why the group’s committee wanted to be involved.
Tina Taylor, Empty Bowls of Owensboro chairwoman, said the event seemed like a natural fit for the group.
“The community can learn about our mission and see the bowl-making process from beginning to end,” Taylor said. “We will have professional potters demonstrating the throwing method on the wheel and the hand building method. We will also show how the pottery is glazed and will have some finished bowls.”
Food+Art+Health kicks off at 8 a.m at the farmer’s market pavilion at Triplett Street and Parrish Avenue. It features live music performances, performing arts, a community art project, and food from local farms and businesses.
Taylor also said attendees can enter for a chance to win a handcrafted bowl and tickets to the main event in the fall.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner.
A ticket to the soup dinner fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for the event by Brescia University students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and locations for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants select their bowls, they can fill them up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches.
Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction go to the selected food pantry or soup kitchen. Last year, Feed a Friend, an area soup kitchen that serves 10,000 people annually through community dinners and a food pantry for veterans in need, was awarded $10,000.
The soup dinner fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. October 14 in the Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Activity Center.
“We are excited that we will be in person again for this year’s event,” Taylor said.
Last year’s event had to be modified to a socially distance drive- thru option for safety.
“We are down on sponsorships so this year,” she said. “I think because of the pandemic many charities had to postpone their events until this year, so businesses are being bombarded with sponsorship requests. If you have it on your heart to help feed the hungry, please consider being a sponsor.”
She said all proceeds for the soup dinner fundraiser “stay right here in Owensboro” and that the soup kitchens and food pantries “need our help.”
No person should go hungry, Taylor said, and with the help of the community, soup kitchens, and food pantries “we should be able to secure a meal for every person who is in need every day.”
“It is our mission to help these organizations achieve that goal,” she said, and getting out in the public like the event on Saturday helps with that mission.
For more information about the event, or to become a sponsor, contact Taylor at EmptyBowlsOwensboroKY@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
