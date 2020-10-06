The Empty Bowls of Owensboro annual soup day fundraiser will kick off Saturday, and this year’s event will have a different look to it because of COVID-19.
Still, organizers are hopeful that just because the format for soup delivery is different, everyone’s heart will still be the same.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner.
A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days.
The event typically takes place in April, but due to COVID-19, the Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee decided to hold off. The event this year will have a different look as a result of the coronavirus and will be presented in a drive-thru format from 1 to 3 p.m. at Independence Bank, 2425 Frederica St.
Traditionally, once attendees select their bowls, they can fill it up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches. This year, however, soups will be pre-packaged and ready for pick-up. Bowls will be still available for ticketholders to choose from.
Tina Taylor, chairwoman of the Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee, said the silent auction that the group held on its Facebook page was “a great success.”
“Traffic for the event will enter and exit on the 24th Street entrance,” she said. “There will be three soups available, and we are serving them cold and in individual to-go containers just to keep everything handled safe and sanitary.”
Proceeds from the Empty Bowls event go to an area soup kitchen and pantry that is pre-selected by committee members. This year’s recipient is Feed a Friend who Taylor said already received some of the funds due to the growing demand caused by the coronavirus.
Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased in advance at Allstate, 1210 Burlew Blvd. Remaining tickets will also be sold on the day of the event.
For more information visit the Empty Bowls of Owensboro Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
