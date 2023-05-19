MAGICAL MEMORIES

Rebecca Spinks, left, holds the dress for the character Glass Slipper Princess, and Nikki Johnson holds the Frog Princess’ dress on Thursday as examples of characters used in their Magical Memories Character Co. for youth birthday parties, outings and other special events.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

It was just last year when mothers Nikki Johnson and Rebecca Spinks decided to venture into new territory as founders and business owners of Magical Memories Character Co., an entertainment company that graces birthday parties and other special gatherings with a selection of characters inspired by public domain fairytales and more.

Earlier this month, the pair, who have three children each, celebrated the business’ one-year anniversary.

