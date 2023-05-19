It was just last year when mothers Nikki Johnson and Rebecca Spinks decided to venture into new territory as founders and business owners of Magical Memories Character Co., an entertainment company that graces birthday parties and other special gatherings with a selection of characters inspired by public domain fairytales and more.
Earlier this month, the pair, who have three children each, celebrated the business’ one-year anniversary.
Johnson, 32, and Spinks, 29, met about eight years ago, which Johnson described as a “God wink thing” where she and Spinks became “really close, really fast.”
“(The) friendship kind of came out of nowhere …,” Johnson said. “It just kind of fell on our laps (when) I needed a babysitter at the time and needed one kind of immediately, and someone gave me (Rebecca’s) mom’s name, actually.
“I literally showed up on her (mother’s) doorstep the next day, and here we are eight years later.”
There were also some coincidences between the two that Johnson felt made her and Spinks’ lives become “intertwined.”
“Our older kids have the same birthday, so we actually celebrated our kids’ birthdays together,” she said.
Johnson said starting Magical Memories Character Co. originated from Spinks.
“I had the idea for it … to be a little side thing — maybe one or two princesses, nothing really big,” Spinks said, “and then Nikki was like: ‘If we’re gonna do this, let’s do it big. Let’s do it the right way and make as much magic as we can.’ ”
Spinks performed as a princess for a company “years ago” before it ceased operations locally and felt there was a gap that needed to be filled regarding different entertainment options.
“We knew there was a big hole missing … (and thought) we need to bring the magic back to Owensboro,” she said.
The company had its first outing at The Party Space Place, where there were three different events occurring and had six different characters on-site.
Spinks said it all went “surprisingly” well.
“We didn’t expect it to go as well as (did) with us being a brand-new, baby company,” she said. “It was really nice.”
“Two sessions sold out that day,” Johnson said.
The success continued, with the company expanding its cast of characters to 15 — which includes Frog Princess, Glass Slipper Princess, Ice Princess, Tower Princess and two versions of the Mermaid Princess to showcase the character on land and one with a tail when portrayed in the water.
Johnson and Spinks have also added male characters such as Bat-Guy and Spider-Dude.
All characters are portrayed by employees Johnson and Spinks personally hire.
Johnson and Spinks also had the opportunity to host the company’s inaugural “Royal Fall Ball” in November 2022, with 120 children and their families dressing up in their best royal fare for “an enchanting experience” at the White Chateau at Cecil Farms.
Johnson and Spinks have kept busy since beginning the operation.
“We’ve been booked almost every single weekend since we’ve opened,” Spinks said.
While both have enjoyed the ride so far, some challenges have come along throughout the journey.
“We have three kids each, so six kids (that) are (8 years old) and under is a lot,” Johnson said, “and … the economy in general (and) from how much something costs from when we bought it a year ago versus how something costs even just in maintenance — not even a whole costume — is a lot.”
Additionally, the pair are balancing the business while holding down full-time jobs, with Johnson being store manager at Bath & Body Works and Spinks working as a medical assistant at Owensboro Health Medical Group Women’s Pavilion.
Still, both enjoy offering something special — especially for the younger crowd.
“We really like doing events and things for the community,” Spinks said. “We’ve even done some volunteering and things so kids that may not have gotten the chance to see princesses anywhere else, they get to see them.”
“Pride is the No. 1 word we could say over and over and over again,” Johnson said. “It comes through in ways we didn’t even know …. Nothing’s the same as watching a kid (and) to be able to see how excited they get ….”
And both hope to keep the positive spirits alive in the years to come.
“(We plan on) bringing even more magic to Owensboro and doing as much as we can for the community and making kids happy,” Spinks said.
For more information about Magical Memories Character Co., visit magicalmemoriescharacter.co or facebook.com/magicalmemories.cc.
