Encore Musicals will put on three productions during its 2023 season, beginning in April and concluding in October.
Emily Malone, president of Encore Musicals, said the entity is happy to be resuming what it does best without concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s our first kind of three-show, back-to-back-to-back slate we’ve been able to do without interruption,” Malone said. “It feels good to get back in the groove.”
Encore will put on its production of “Godspell” from April 28-30 at Third Baptist Church. The show will be directed by Malone, along with Assistant Director Kayla Kelley and Music Director Candy Miller.
Composed by Stephen Schwartz, “Godspell” debuted on Broadway in 1976 at the Broadhurst Theatre, earning a Tony Award nomination for “Best Original Score.”
The show was revived on Broadway in 2011, which Malone said Encore’s production will be based off of, with the musical arrangements having a more modern approach.
“ ‘Godspell’ is one (show) I have been kind of mentioning for several years,” Malone said. “I thought it would work well with the space at Third Baptist Church. It’s something that hasn’t been done (in Owensboro), I believe, in a decade or so.”
Encore will take on Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s “The Sound of Music” over two weekends — July 15-16 and July 22-23 in Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center — with David Roberson in the director’s chair.
The last musical collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein before the latter’s death in 1960, “The Sound of Music” premiered on Broadway in 1959 and won five Tony Awards, including “Best Musical” and “Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical” for Mary Martin’s portrayal of Maria.
“That’s always one that we’ve talked about, ‘Should we do it? Should we do it?’ ” Malone said. “It’s ‘the’ musical ... It’s the show that everybody knows and everybody loves.”
Malone said Encore was looking to do “something big, because our summer show needs to be our tent-pole” similar to last year’s large-scale production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
“We wanted to do something that is equally as big, but not quite as taxing,” Malone said. “We expect to be able to have just as much success, if not more. ... It’s much more on the characters and on the music, and less on the spectacle.”
The final production — the two-person show “Daddy Long Legs” — will be Oct. 20-22 at Third Baptist Church and will be directed by Preston Middleton.
Based on the Jean Webster 1912 novel of the same name, “Daddy Long Legs” had its world premiere in 2009 at the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura, California, and made its off-Broadway debut at the Davenport Theatre in 2015.
The musical was written by John Caird with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon.
“I loved the book, and then I saw the musical and I absolutely fell in love with it,” Malone said. “It’s a very faithful adaptation of the book.”
Malone said the show will be something new for the community to see, especially with having two cast members carrying the entire performance.
“Because it’s a two-person show, it’s very demanding on (the) performers,” Malone said. “We have to make sure that we’ve got the right people who can pull it off. And we’re confident with auditions that we’re going to be able to bring in the right two people to take on this big show.”
Auditions for “Godspell” will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Third Baptist Church.
Audition dates for all other shows will be announced soon.
For more information and updates, visit encoreowensboro.com or facebook.com/EncoreOwensboro.
