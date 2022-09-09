Encore Musicals will begin rehearsals for its upcoming fall revue event and will be hosting auditions for various solo features at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, at Third Baptist Church.
Those interested in solo opportunities, please prepare 16 measures of a song that best shows your vocal abilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.