Has COVID-19 reached an endemic phase?
The answer to that, according to Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, is still generally unknown, but likely, no — at least, not yet.
However, he said, things are beginning to look up and it is expected that it will happen eventually.
While there may be many definitions for what endemic phase really means, Horton said it can generally be characterized by a point in time where a disease’s presence in a population may be normal, but it is predictable.
“If you think about flu, for example — it’s generally always in the background, but then there are seasonal fluctuations, but those seasonal fluctuations are somewhat predictable. We always know we’re going to see an increase of flu in the wintertime,” he said. “We certainly haven’t seen that with COVID-19 up to this point.”
While COVID-19 has become slightly more stable in recent weeks, cases were at an all-time high just weeks ago and the pandemic seemed like it was reaching a crisis-point, Horton said.
Essentially, things are still unpredictable, he said.
There could always be a new variant to look out for that creates another surge; it is simply unknown at this point what the long-term will look like.
“Certainly things are improving. We’re all welcoming this reprieve. Are we in the endemic phase yet? Probably not,” he said. “I can’t tell you when we will be there or what … that will look like.”
But, he said, it will likely be evident once the endemic phase is reached in COVID-19.
“You would anticipate it to be that you have a small amount of cases and every once in a while, you have a flare-up, but for the most part, it’s not disrupting things and it becomes very predictable and you can discern typically what’s normal and what’s not,” he said. “It’s still present, but it’s somewhat stable.”
In the meantime, he said, it is safest to assess the risk locally and act accordingly, assuming that the pandemic phase of COVID-19 is still very present.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed a risk-tracking measure for each county across the country for the spread of COVID-19.
To determine the COVID-19 community level by county, the CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
New COVID-19 admissions and the% of staffed inpatient beds occupied represent the current potential for strain on the health system, while data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge.
Using these data, the COVID-19 community level is classified as low, medium, or high.
Currently, all seven counties served by GRDHD are considered at low risk for COVID-19 spread, as well as Muhlenberg County.
While the risk may be lower, there is still potential that things could take a fast turn if there should be a new development with COVID-19, Horton said.
It is all still new information with not much precedence, so for now, the world has to wait and see what happens, he said.
“There’s just too much that’s unpredictable,” he said. “We’re hopeful. I think we’re going to have a nice reprieve for the short-term. Long-term, what that might look like, I have no idea.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.