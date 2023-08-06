More than 300 runners from across the world gathered at Diamond Lake Resort on Saturday as MentorKids Kentucky (MKK) hosted its annual Rugged Race 5K.
Berly Tillman Sullivan, executive director of MKK, said that within the 3.1 miles of the race, runners faced 27 obstacles.
“There’s lots of mud, lots of water, and lots of endurance is needed in order to complete it,” she said.
Every dollar raised from the race goes toward MKK’s mission, Sullivan said.
“MentorKids Kentucky comes alongside single parent and non-traditional households,” she said. “In the nine years that I’ve been there, we have flipped from the majority being single parents to grandparents and great-grandparents raising the kids.”
Sullivan said MKK offers a Christian adult mentor to meet with the children for a minimum of one hour once a week.
“(The mentors) help encourage them, help them persevere through trials, help build their character and give them hope for the future,” she said.
MKK does not charge for any of the services it provides, Sullivan said.
“There is no sliding scale because there’s nothing to slide,” she said. “We come alongside those kids, and we’re going to help their household, and we make sure they have all the supports they need because education is really big to us.”
Sullivan said MKK does mentor trainings, background checks and a monthly activity.
“We have a waitlist, and it’s kind of heartbreaking, especially if there’s a family where one of their kids is matched and the other one is not,” she said. “My daughter made a great point in that there are 168 hours in a week, so can’t you just give one hour once a week to come alongside a kiddo and offer them hope?”
Sullivan said MKK is able to balance that through its STAR program.
“On Thursday nights from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the kids are dropped off and we help sharpen any academic needs and practice relational skills,” she said. “It also gives the legal guardians two hours to breathe, and they know their kids are safe.”
MKK started the Rugged Race in 2019 and paused in 2020 due to COVID-19, but came back in 2021, making this the fourth year for the event.
“This race has been epic,” Sullivan said. “As of (Saturday) morning, we were as 353 racers, and last year we were hovering around the 270 mark.”
Sullivan said this year’s race brought in the most runners the event has seen, including participants from Japan, Alaska and Washington.
One of those runners was Caneyville resident John Pitonyak, who finished first in the Elite Rugged race.
More from this section
“I like to challenge myself and push to do better,” he said. “The second year I participated I broke my leg, and after that, I had the drive to win it.”
Pitonyak has participated in the race since its beginning and came close to winning several times.
“I was able to achieve that this year,” he said. “It’s fun and it pushes you, no matter if you’re winning, towards the back or how good you are.”
This was the first Rugged Race for Central City resident Andy Burke.
“I saw some of the videos and have friends who have done it, which is how we found out about it,” he said. “We were just expecting to have a good, fun, dirty, muddy race.”
Burke wore a GoPro Chesty camera to record what it was like to run the course.
“I got some good footage,” he said. “There were a couple of spots where I had to wipe mud off the screen.”
Burke said the mission of MKK is important for the community.
“Everyone deserves to have a mentor, whether it’s a family member or an outsider,” he said. “Being a father, I usually find people who are not the parents can get through to children better.”
Jailer Art Maglinger, a member of the MKK board, went through the course twice — once with a team from the Daviess County Detention Center and another with his children.
“It was neat just to represent the jail and the community,” he said. “It’s a great team-building exercise and everybody crossed the finish line.”
Maglinger said the race is a great way for the deputies to meet members of the community.
“The deputies serve behind the walls, and they’re kind of out of sight, out of mind,” he said. “Not everybody from the community realizes the sacrifices the deputies make, so this allows them to get appreciated for what they do.”
Maglinger has been part of the Rugged Race since it began in 2019.
“MentorKids is an exceptional organization with great membership, and they do a good job,” he said.
For more information about MKK, visit www.mentorkidsky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.