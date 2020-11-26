“Energy on Ice,” an outdoor ice rink, was scheduled to open Friday in McConnell Plaza.
But the coronavirus pandemic won’t go away.
So, the Owensboro Convention Center said Wednesday that the event has been moved to Thanksgiving weekend 2021.
“We determined that with the new COVID-19 mandates currently in place, we cannot present the holiday atmosphere as was envisioned for this event,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said in a news release.
She said, “Capacity on the ice would now be even more limited, and too much would be taken away from the inaugural year of this event to try and move forward.”
“We are obviously disappointed that another event has to be canceled in 2020,” Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said of the postponement.
“We had several holiday events planned centering around the new Energy on Ice rink along the riverfront,” he said. “Unfortunately, those plans will not be possible this year. But we are excited about a jam-packed calendar for 2021 and look forward to implementing these new events during the holiday season next year.”
Alexander said the synthetic ice can be used in 85-degree weather.
“If a convention wants an ice-skating night in the summer, we can do it,” she said earlier. “It’s something unique that most cities don’t have.”
“Energy on Ice” was to be open on Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. from Friday until the first of the year.
The rink is designed to handle 30 to 40 skaters at a time.
With the earlier COVID-19 restrictions, it would have held 15 to 20 skaters.
But recent guidelines would have reduced that even further.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
