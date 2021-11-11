A classic winter activity will be returning Nov. 26 to the Owensboro riverfront, with the installation of a synthetic ice skating rink on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center.
Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said Wednesday that the ice rink is the culmination of efforts to bring back an outdoor ice rink to the riverfront during the holiday season.
“The RiverPark Center had previously done a real outdoor skating rink, not the synthetic rink that we are doing,” Alexander said. “They did that for a couple of Christmas seasons, but I think 2012 was the last year they did it.”
Alexander said the idea for the Owensboro Convention Center to offer outdoor skating was initiated by David Johnson and Fred Reeves of A+ Leadership, who were able to secure sponsorship of the rink.
“They actually went out and got the sponsorships for us to purchase the rink, and we were managing the operational side of things,” she said. “They are kind of a third party group and partner with the Chamber; they have partnered with all of the sponsors to kind of get it all together.”
The 2021 Energy on Ice rink is 80-by-60 feet and is sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and the Staton Family Foundation.
The outdoor rink will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Public skating will begin after the ceremony.
Throughout the season, the rink will host a variety of special events, including some in conjunction with Owensboro’s 12 Days of Christmas. Alexander said she is personally excited to for the rink’s movie nights.
“Just being on the river, having the ice skating rink out on the Kentucky Legends Pier and having some Christmas movies playing and hot chocolate,” she said. “It is just kind of providing this really fun atmosphere for families to come down and enjoy.”
Admission is $10, including skate rental, or $8 for those who have skates. Tickets will be sold at the rink. The Energy on Ice rink will be open through Jan. 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.