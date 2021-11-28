An engineering firm is studying causes and potential fixes of flooding issues in the area of North York Drive, and is expected to have its report ready for Owensboro city officials after the first of the year.
City engineer Kevin Collignon said last week Strand Associates is conducting a study of the North York neighborhoods. Strand Associates is a national engineering firm with offices in Louisville and Lexington.
Collignon said the firm’s report will include sources that contribute to flooding in the area, and different possible solutions.
In July, commissioners heard from Matt Monsour, a North York Drive resident, who said he also spoke on behalf of residents in the South Stratford Drive and Griffith Avenue area. Monsour said he has been flooded out of his house before, and told commissioners it isn’t uncommon for flooding water to get into his home.
Commissioners are considering undertaking a drainage project in the area, using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. ARPA funds can be used in several general areas, including drainage. The city is receiving about $13 million in two installments in ARPA dollars. City staff members said in September the North York drainage improvements could cost up to $4 million.”
Collignon said the engineering firm is “looking at different improvements, and running those through the hydraulic model.”
When asked if engineers had determined the causes of flooding in the area, Collignon said, “that’s one of the things we’ll find out through the modeling phase” but added that the area is “probably a topographical depression, to some degree.”
Existing drainage in the area is another possible issue, Collignon said.
The study will look at options and their affects on drainage, Collignon said.
“It will show, ‘this is what it does today, and this is what it does after X, Y and Z improvements,” Collignon said.
The study will also review how improvements in the North York area would impact areas downstream, Collignon said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen, who lives in the North York area and has experienced flooding, said residents “are very excited to see some positive change coming to the York area. We feel its’ long overdue.”
In a message, Castlen said: “In times of old, people go ahead and just use what they had available to build subdivisions, and weren’t concerned about what happened in the future.”
Castlen said, “Now, we are paying for the past mistakes, paying more than it had been done right the first time.”
Castlen said he felt the issue would be appropriately addressed.
“I feel Kevin Collignon and (Public Works Director) Stephen Franklin are both assets to our city, and I feel confident they’ll get the job done right,” Castlen said. “I’m proud to have them on our team at the city.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
