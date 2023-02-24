The $5 million York neighborhood drainage project will alleviate flooding in the area, engineers and city officials said Thursday evening.
The work, which will start this summer, will focus on moving storm water-affected streets faster, officials said. The hope is to have the work completed this year.
City engineer Kevin Collignon and engineers form the Louisville firm of Strand Associates discussed the plan with York-area residents at The Father’s House church on Bittel Road.
Last year, city commissioners voted to spend $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to alleviate flooding in the York area, which includes North Stratford and South Stratford Drive, Ellis Avenue, Griffith Avenue, South York and North York streets, Dallas Avenue, Harlan Avenue and York Park.
“The flooding has been going on for 60 years,” said Reggie Helm, of the Shifley-York Neighborhood Alliance. The goal of the proposed improvements is “to get (the water) out fast.”
The project has three main components. Chad Bourke, a civil engineer with Strand Associates, said the area is flat and sewer lines are combined storm water-sanitary lines, which overflow during heavy rain.
“All of the pipes in the combined sewer system are small,” Bourke said.
The first phase of the project will be to create an approximately three-acre detention basin between Carter Road and Dallas Avenue. Commissioners approved a municipal order to purchase the land for the basin Tuesday night.
The basin will be dry outside of rain events, and is designed to control storm water so neighborhoods downstream won’t be flooded by water coming out of the basin during storms, Collignon said.
York Ditch will be widened from two feet to eight feet from Carter Road to York Park and will be widened to 22 feet through York Park. The expanded ditch will reduce standing water, Bourke said.
The widening will not affect activities in York Park, Bourke said.
Storm sewer lines will be installed in some neighborhoods to take areas off the combined sewer system.
“Everywhere we put in a new storm sewer, it will be a dedicated storm sewer,” Bourke said, so water from rainstorms “won’t go into the combined system.”
New inlets will be installed to funnel storm water into the pipes and to York Ditch, which will drain to the detention basin.
The work will affect some homeowners. For example, homes with fences in the York Ditch easement will have to remove the fences themselves or have them removed by the contractor. Roads will be closed to all but local traffic at times.
Bourke said the project will be put out for contractors to bid on the work in March, with the work starting in the summer.
“We would expect it to be done this year,” Bourke said.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen, who lives in the York area, said addressing the flooding was “one of the main issues I ran for city commissioner.”
The project “is going to be a challenge, and it’s not going to alleviate all of the flooding in the area,” he said. “But we believe it’s going to make a difference, where you’re not going to be wading (through flood water) several times a year.”
