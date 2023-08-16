CVB

Adam English, an employee of Chick-fil-A, right, gives a two thumbs up sign as he receives The Larry Maglinger Service Award — “The Mag” — from Mark Calitri, CVB president, left, Brad Maglinger, son of Larry Maglinger, and Tammy Maglinger, wife of Larry Maglinger, during a presentation Tuesday at the Owensboro Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Mark Whiteman, owner of the local Chick-fil-A franchise, says crew member Adam English goes above and beyond in his efforts to make customers feel happy and welcome.

And that ability won English the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s first Mag Award on Tuesday.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.