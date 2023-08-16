Mark Whiteman, owner of the local Chick-fil-A franchise, says crew member Adam English goes above and beyond in his efforts to make customers feel happy and welcome.
And that ability won English the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s first Mag Award on Tuesday.
The award, which honors the late City Commissioner Larry Maglinger, is a medallion that will be presented to “regularly recognize a local person who goes above and beyond the call of duty as an ambassador of local tourism efforts.”
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said when nominations for the honor started coming in, “one name kept coming up.”
He said English has suffered his share of misfortune, but “he starts every day with a smile on his face.”
“I do it for the love of the Lord and the community,” English said. “I put a focus on each person to put a smile on his face.”
That, he said, “helps change the world a little bit at a time.”
“People go through hard times, but Adam makes them smile,” Whiteman said. “He knows many of them by name.”
He said he occasionally hears English singing “Happy Birthday” to a customer.
“He’s very humble,” Whiteman said.
“It’s about all of us together,” English said.
Whiteman said a child came into the restaurant the other day and asked if English was there.
But English was off that day.
Whiteman said the child said, “Adam is my friend.”
Calitri said the award will probably be given once a quarter.
The award was created to honor Maglinger and “recognize and incentivize people to go above and beyond,” he said.
Maglinger died April 24 at Vanderbilt University Hospital. He was 73.
