This is the day when we wake up, look at the clock, can’t tell if it is morning or night, and lie there in a pool of increasing panic because we don’t what day it is — Thursday? Tuesday? — and we also couldn’t name the actual date if a hundred dollar bill was riding on it.
You know, kind of like every day during the two-year long pandemic. So, those fuzzy days between Christmas and New Year’s don’t hold us in such thrall as they used to.
In these, the dying days of the year, I like to sit and think about the last 12 months, what I learned, what I liked, what I would like to change. It is a short list, and unimpressive, but indulge me. Perhaps as you read your mind will wander and you might begin working on your own list.
I dedicated myself to coffee in 2022.
Reading about it, studying on it, researching equipment and purchasing gear so I might create steaming and impressive cups of caffeine for myself and others. The gear, so sophisticated, took ages to master once it arrived. Like my grinder.
It is built like a little Sherman tank, and I had to use charts and scales and lab notes to figure out the perfect grind for whatever small batch roasted beans I was using. In truth, I didn’t have a good cup of coffee from that day until last week, when, after the little tank quit working and I resorted to my spice grinder, the absolute abomination of baristas everywhere.
I have never loved a cup of coffee more.
Because my little tank of a grinder was expensive, customer service is superb and another is coming my way, as it should having given only six months of serviceability. But that humble spice grinder? Keeping it on standby.
On the other hand, I have been learning about survival skills and bushcraft, although I have never actually ventured outdoors to practice any of it. I did set some paper on fire with nothing but sparks scraped from a metal rod. But the only thing that burned for any length of time was the rubber sole of my shoe as I went to stamp it out.
Should you venture out in the next few days you will be bombarded with stacks of plastic containers, bins and organizational items, because all of us are going to get it together in the New Year.
But first, consider.
The very last step in organizing — and all the gurus say this — is selecting the storage containers. One such decluttering guru, herself a former clutterer, is Dana K. White. She’s Texan, and tends to repeat herself, but that is what “fast forward” is for.
First, she does not think we should pull everything out of a closet, drawer or room and begin our work. That turns one overwhelming task into several, creating more mess to look at at and lose it over.
No, she just starts in tossing trash, selecting the obvious rubbish from the mess in front of her. Then she selects items of no more use to her. Into the “donate” box it goes. Already the clutter looks less cluttered. It is only then does she ask herself questions about the objects in front of her — and joy doesn’t come into it.
The question is this — “Where is the first place I would go look for this?” If the answer is “The Junk Drawer,” take it there now. Like, right now.
It goes on but you get the drift.
She has Youtube videos, books, and her website, A Slob Comes Clean. I wish I had thought of that. This ery afternoon I am going to try some of her ideas and I will let you know.
You naturally organized people can watch and smile indulgently as the rest of us try to create even a tenth of your calm and order.
Then, sometime, a few days from now, don’t ask me how many, we will welcome a new year.
Maybe we do so gladly, or sadly, or somewhere in between.
My word for 2023 will be “warmth.” The warmth I create, the warmth I will look for in others. My Youtube preppers and outdoorsy types have shown me it can be found in the most unexpected places, created with my own two hands.
A satisfying and comforting thing to know.
