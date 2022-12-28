This is the day when we wake up, look at the clock, can’t tell if it is morning or night, and lie there in a pool of increasing panic because we don’t what day it is — Thursday? Tuesday? — and we also couldn’t name the actual date if a hundred dollar bill was riding on it.

You know, kind of like every day during the two-year long pandemic. So, those fuzzy days between Christmas and New Year’s don’t hold us in such thrall as they used to.

