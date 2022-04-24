Last year, Suzanne Cecil White was trying to think of a way to help other small businesses hurting from the coronavirus pandemic and to build community.

So, she created the White Chateau Spring Market at her family’s Cecil Farms on Mulligan Road near West Louisville.

About 70 vendors and 3,000 people turned out for the one-day event.

So White brought the Spring Market back this year and added a second day.

It started Saturday and continues Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have a lot of new vendors, some from several hours away,” White said. “And many of our local vendors are still with us.”

By 10:15 a.m. Saturday, more than 100 cars were parked in the farm’s field, and more were coming.

One of the new vendors this year is Ferguson’s Finds of Greenville.

Brandon Ferguson is a part-time picker when he’s not working at Independence Bank.

He started picking about 20 years ago, he said.

“My father worked for RC Cola,” Ferguson said. “I started collecting soda bottles.”

Colbi Ferguson is director of communications for the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission when she’s not working with the family business.

“We don’t have a brick-and-mortar store,” she said. “But we have a warehouse in Central City. We just go to places like this.”

Items include Depression glass, primitives, antiques and advertising memorabilia.

Confetti Boutique of Owensboro was back again this year with its mobile store.

Maddy Nanney said the boutique did so well last year that she was eager to come back.

“This is my favorite event,” she said.

Nanney takes the 2-year-old mobile store to Friday After 5 and several other events in the area, she said.

She also has a website — shopconfettiboutique.com — where people can shop.

Tabitha Davis of Henderson County, one of the shoppers, said she came last year and enjoyed it so much that she brought her daughter, MacKenzie, with her this year.

“We’re just looking and enjoying the day,” Davis said as she walked between the vendors’ tents.

There’s a sign on Kentucky 56 east of West Louisville pointing the way to White Chateau.

Parking is $5.

There are inflatables and a petting zoo for the children and several food booths.

The petting zoo has an alpaca, rabbits, pony, lambs and goats.

