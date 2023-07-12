The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s Ryan Sculpture Park was filled with children expanding their creative muscles Tuesday during the second session of the 19th season of the museum’s free art camp series.
The camp, sponsored by Owensboro Grain Company, follows the theme “Flexi Plexi” — which gives campers the opportunity to work with plexiglas as an art medium while exploring a number of subjects such as landscape, still life and interior themes.
“The kids are learning various applications of (the) art medium,” said Jason Hayden, OMFA’s assistant director and development officer. “They’ll be decorating bottles, they’ll be decorating plates and stained glass-style (objects), and they’ll also be doing multi-level, multi-tiered plexiglas combination of three-dimensional and two-dimensional; it’s like sculpture, but it creates different effects of transparency through the plexiglas.”
Hayden said some of the benefits working with plexiglas is its durability and flexibility.
“When you’re dealing with plexiglas and glass, you’re dealing with transparency and color,” he said. “You can do a lot of different things (with it).”
Mary Bryan Hood, the museum’s executive director, said the theme is designed to celebrate the museum’s upcoming exhibition — “Glorious Glass” — which opens with a preview gala on July 29, sponsored by Owensboro Health.
“It offers the children the opportunity to see glass as a creative medium; and the reason we are using plexiglas in the camp in lieu of glass is to protect the children from being cut and so forth,” she said, “... but the results are the same as far as visually.”
In attendance for the morning session on Tuesday were children from the H.L. Neblett Community Center.
Hood said the camp is the only local fine arts camp in the region taught by certified art instructors. The camp is also specifically designed to reach the community’s financially challenged children, with half of the seats in each class reserved for registrants from local community service organizations before opening up the remaining spots for general public reservations.
“It’s exciting and rewarding for the museum, the board and staff to be able to present this kind of programming to the community (for) free,” she said.
Carltez Hampton, director of childcare at the H.L Neblett Community Center, feels the camp gives children a chance to freely express their artistic capabilities.
“I think it’s important because it gives kids the opportunity to show some self-creations and different things along those aspects,” he said. “It gives them an opportunity to be artistic and let their imaginations go and turn it into something special.”
The program was also a chance to have some family bonding time, as Laura Fisher of Whitesville was in attendance with her three children — Briley, 8, Henry, 6, and Amelia, 3.
“I think it is just amazing and wonderful that we have this opportunity to come into town for this, to get them out of the house, to get them creating and making something,” she said. “I love when they make art.”
Fisher said the world of art is quite common in their home.
“We have full access to art supplies 24-7 at our house,” she said. “I love getting to see them be artistic. We keep poms-poms, paint, crafts, sewing kits, Play-Doh, clay — everything at home all the time that they can get into.”
Campers also have a chance to showcase their work to visitors to the museum, as some will be selected for display later in the summer in the museum’s Waymond O. Morris Young At Art Gallery and be showcased alongside accomplished artists’ works throughout the facility.
“It is so thrilling to see the kids come in with their parents, siblings, grandparents and aunts and uncles and (be able) to show off the work they’ve done in the camp … and to walk through the museum and see works by highly-trained, successful professionals,” Hood said. “It’s an amazing comparison and experience.
“Thinking back to when I was a child, that would have been a major event in my life.”
Hood wants those who attend the camp to leave with more than the creations they’ve made.
“We hope their lives are enriched by the experiences at the (museum),” she said. “That’s its sole purpose, is to enhance the quality of life of all of the residents of the region; and this is certainly an integral part of doing that (by) starting with the kids and exciting them, (followed by) their older siblings and then their parents and so forth.
“It fulfills the purpose of the museum to enhance and enrich their lives.”
