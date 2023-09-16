The 2023-24 enrollment numbers for public and private schools are remaining steady compared to the 2022-23 academic year.
As of Friday, Daviess County Public Schools has seen a decrease of 151 students enrolled in the district, totaling 10,661.
Charlie Broughton, assistant superintendent of student services for DCPS, said that number does not include pre-K, but those enrollment numbers are at 398 so far.
“These numbers are moving targets,” he said. “Enrollment numbers are always changing.”
Broughton said the largest increase in enrollment this year is at Daviess County Middle School at 819, which is 26 more than 2022-23.
“When the new building opened, the districting didn’t change, but it did open the school up to transfers,” he said. “There have been approximately 15 transfers altogether.”
Elementary schools within DCPS has “held tight” with 11 fewer students this year than 2022-23, Broughton said.
“The middle schools have increased by six and the high schools have decreased by 162,” he said.
Apollo High School has seen the largest decrease with 94 fewer students this year with a total of 1,361. Daviess County High School decreased by 40 and Heritage Park High School decreased by 28.
Broughton said the alternative programs had an increase of 16 students, and the homeschool numbers are down by 206.
“We ended last year at 868 students who were homeschooled who could have been attending one of our schools,” he said. “Right now, the number is at 662, but that number will move.”
The lowest number of homeschool students for DCPS was 528 during the 2018-19 year. The highest number was at 881 during the 2020-21 year.
Enrollment for Owensboro Public Schools decreased by 70 throughout the entire district, making the total for the 2023-24 academic year 4,968 as of Sept. 12.
Sutton Elementary School decreased by 48 students and Owensboro Middle School decreased by 32.
More from this section
“Sutton was over capacity last year,” said Jared Revlett, public information officer for OPS.
Owensboro High School’s enrollment increased by 17, putting the total number of students enrolled for 2023-24 at 1,342. Owensboro Innovation Academy students were counted in that number.
“The district is pretty much in the same ballpark as last year,” Revlett said. “We typically take students within our district first and those outside of the district after.”
Homeschooled students within the OPS district increased by six, totaling 196 this year.
“Those students are ones who would attend OPS otherwise,” Revlett said. “They do not include those who are being homeschooled for health reasons or other reasons.”
Revlett said there has been an influx in refugee population.
“Last year we brought in Afghan refugees to our district,” he said. “It’s been fun having new cultures in the district and creating new opportunities.”
This year, Owensboro Catholic Schools has 1,256 students enrolled, which is two more than 2022-23.
“We’re extremely pleased with our enrollment numbers,” said Tracy Conkright, chief education officer for OCS. “We were seeing some decline several years ago, but we’ve been able to stabilize our enrollment and I think we’re working harder as a system to promote the outcomes of children who experience a faith-based education.”
Conkright said there is an average of 100 students per grade within OCS.
“We address the issues of life from different perspectives,” she said. “Statistics prove that the best education does not make you the most money, but our students are taught that working hard at getting the best education helps you maximize God’s potential to use your gifts and abilities.”
According to Conkright, the quality of education is determined by the people the district puts in front of the students, and the community it provides.
“We want an environment framed in prayer that teaches what hard work can accomplish when we develop our given gifts,” she said. “The data from our annual test scores continue to affirm this process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.