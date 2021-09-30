Passengers disembarked from the classically styled American Duchess Riverboat on Wednesday afternoon at Owensboro’s English Park to the sounds of a live bluegrass band, ready for an afternoon of community outreach.
Owensboro was the latest stop for the 432-passenger steamboat, which is on an eight-city tour along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.
The local event, a partnership between The American Queen Steamboat Co. and Owensboro Rotary Club, is designed to study environmental issues that negatively affect the Ohio River.
Charlie Castlen, Daviess County commissioner, said during the event that the rivers that flow through the United States have themselves become embedded in our regional and national histories.
“What we are doing today, ceremonially planting a tree up here … it is an important thing for us to be doing because it drives home the importance of things that we can do individually to improve our environment,” Castlen said.
Castlen said that by planting trees and keeping the river banks filled with trees and native plants, it keeps the soil from being washed away when the water from the Ohio River is high.
City Commissioner Jeff Sanford read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Tom Watson, stating that the partnership between all involved will help make a difference in the issues that negatively affect the Ohio River.
Mike Weafer, event chairman and Messenger-Inquirer publisher, welcomed everyone in attendance to the event, which in addition to a tree planting at English Park also included planting native Kentucky wildflowers in the basin at Chautauqua Park, 1301 Bluff Ave.
Weafer said the event was coordinated by the Regional Water Resource Agency.
“Owensboro, like many cities, has a combined sewer system, and what that means is when we have large rains the system overflows, and when it overflows sewage can actually get into the river,” he said. “By planting native wildflowers in the basin in Chautauqua Park, we are actually going to reduce the amount of rainfall that goes into our combined sewer system.”
The root systems of native wildflowers stretch deeper into the soil than grass or sod, so they can retain more water runoff from entering the Ohio River.
“Today, our combined efforts will actually have an impact on saving our river,” Weafer said.
Mark Calitri, president of both the Owensboro Rotary Club and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that planting the tree and wildflowers will not only have an immediate impact, it’s an impact that will last for “generations to come.”
Gail Story, Rotary Club International district governor, said Rotary International introduced a seventh area of focus last year, which is the environment. While the Rotary Club has long been associated with events that have an environmental aspect to them, Story said officially making it an area of focus takes it to another level.
The American Queen Steamboat Company said the idea of the project is to “study environmental issues that negatively affect the Ohio River and explore strategies that can address them.”
The company is working on the project with Rotary Clubs in Owensboro, Louisville, Paducah, Brandenburg and Henderson in Kentucky, as well as clubs in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Alton, Illinois.
Calitri said the American Duchess steamboat is expected to return next year with another environmental project.
