While ROMP Fest attendees at Yellow Creek Park got their lawn chairs and blankets ready for the main stage performances, staff and volunteers were setting up seating in the lobby of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for a more intimate experience on the Envision Stage.
Known as the Owensboro Health Lobby Stage throughout the year, the small, portable platform was renamed in honor of sponsor Envision Contractors for the festival’s 20th anniversary.
And while the space may be more compact compared to the large stage at Yellow Creek Park, it boasted some large talent Thursday afternoon as Grammy Award-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent stepped off her tour bus and put on a two-hour show with her band.
For Vincent, who’s known as the “Queen of Bluegrass,” coming to Owensboro and the Hall of Fame has a familiar feeling.
“We’ve played at ROMP and love it,” she said, “and (coming to) the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, it’s like coming back to home base ….
“It feels good, it’s comfortable, and it’s just like (it’s) where you belong.”
Vincent said each set she and her band performs is unpredictable.
“... (The band doesn’t) even know what we’re going to start with,” Vincent said eight minutes before showtime on the Envision Stage. “So they’re in there waiting, and it becomes a wager on their part.”
When it comes playing in a snug area like the museum’s lobby, Vincent said she and the group take a more relaxed approach versus the high-energy show performed on the bigger stages.
“It’s still bluegrass, but the key that we start in and the tone of everything will just be a little bit different,” she said.
The setting itself is also something Vincent favors.
“I prefer the audience to be close,” she said. “... I’m not about the dark stage with the one spotlight. I feel alienated when I’m like that. I like to see everybody and bring ‘em on up.”
The layout of the Envision Stage also seemed to go over well with attendees.
Kevin Byrd, who traveled in from Washington, Illinois, with his wife Julie, got a chance to see the Del McCoury Band on the lobby stage during last year’s festival.
“It’s a small venue. It’s very personal and up-close,” he said. “... Other than the music, Del gave a lot of personal comments about his life and growing up with bluegrass. … It was really cool. The stories he was telling were great.”
Besides getting a glimpse of artists just feet away, having the activities off-site during the festival allows out-of-town visitors like Byrd to experience what the city of Owensboro has to offer.
“We go to Nashville a lot, and so we knew that flavor very well,” he said, “and then coming down here — … the town, and food and the people are great. It’s a lot (fewer) people than Nashville, and the music’s fantastic.
“It was just a great way to explore bluegrass and all the different people that are here ….”
The Byrds even made new friends when they stopped at a city staple during last year’s visit.
“We actually met up with a lot of people we didn’t know at Dee’s Diner,” he said. “(The diner) had such a big line, (including) a couple of the guys from Mississippi (that) were bluegrass players, and we invited them to have breakfast with us. … We had a ball.”
The Envision Stage will host two more events Friday and Saturday.
The “Hall of Fame Spotlight” will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, which will be hosted by Kyle Cantrell and will feature ROMP performer Ricky Skaggs.
Radio Bristol’s “Farm and Fun Time,” which will feature Bill and the Belles, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band and The McCrary Sisters, is set to begin at noon Saturday.
