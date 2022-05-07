At some point Saturday afternoon, bettors will have to put down their Daily Racing Form and make some hard decisions about who to back in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

They’ll have to try and figure out which three horses in a crowded 20-horse field will hit the board and make them some money off of a trifecta bet.

Or, they can narrow the focus and just try to pick the one horse that will cross the finish line first. But even that is much more difficult than it sounds.

There are things to like about Epicenter, the second choice on the morning line for the Kentucky Derby at 7-2.

But for Epicenter to win, he’ll have to overcome the negative vibes that come from trainer Steve Asmussen’s multiple misses on the first Saturday in May.

The 56-year-old trainer has won 9,700 races during his career. But he is zero-for-23 when he’s led a horse from the paddock to the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby.

His horses have hit the board just four times in the Derby, but there have been some live ones, with Gun Runner finishing third in 2016 and Lookin at Lee second in 2017.

The better news is that the horse has a strong regional connection. Epicenter was foaled in Bowling Green at Bettersworth Westwind Farms, so the location of Epicenter’s early home might be a proximity peg for area bettors.

There is much to like about Zandon — who emerged as the morning-line favorite at 3-1 — but where he picked up his biggest pre-Derby win is not one of them.

Zandon sprinted from the back of the pack to win the Toyota Bluegrass Stakes in a stunner by 2 1/2 lengths over favorite Smile Happy on April 9 at Keeneland.

While Keeneland is a beautiful place to spend a Saturday during the fall or spring meets, it has not been a launching pad for Kentucky Derby winners in more than three decades.

It was 31 years ago that Strike the Gold won the Bluegrass Stakes and then took down the favorite Hansel to win the Kentucky Derby.

Zandon is a strong horse, but he was among several Kentucky Derby contenders beaten by Epicenter in the Risen Star at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

Bob Baffert isn’t at this year’s Derby, having been suspended as a result of Medina Spirit’s disqualification in last year’s race. But the six-time Derby-winning trainer will have his fingerprints on this race, as he moved contenders Messier and Taiba to trainer Tim Yakteen, who is making his Derby debut.

Taiba and Messier finished 1-2 in the Santa Anita Derby, and bettors will have to make a choice on which California horse to back.

Messier is the morning-line third choice at 8-1, and he’s worth a look in exotic bets.

Of course, like virtually everyone who bets on the Derby, I’ve asked around as to who others liked.

One bettor advised that he is real serious about Mo Donegal, a 10-1 morning-line choice who unfortunately picked the No. 1 starting gate in the post draw on Monday. That gate hasn’t scared off this advisor, because he believes in Mo’s deep closing ability, which was on full display when he roared back from last place to win the Wood Memorial Stakes on April 9 at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York.

Another bettor advised that he thinks the speed will hold up in this Derby, and that Epicenter will be up front early and should stay there to the finish.

So, it’s decision time.

Epicenter is tough to resist, especially since he was born in Bowling Green, and I expect Asmussen will finally break his personal Derby curse. Simplification will be second and is the value bet at 20-1. Zandon comes in third.

Also consider dropping $10 (or more) across the board on Mo Donegal, while featuring Messier and Cyberknife in some trifecta and superfecta bets.

Hope y’all cash some tickets.

Happy Derby.