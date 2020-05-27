Because of COVID-19, the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana has decided to cancel its annual June fundraiser, the Walk to End Epilepsy.
Instead, the foundation encourages supporters and donors to walk wherever they choose, such as a treadmill in their homes or in their neighborhoods.
"Virtual walks" will be held in Owensboro, Lexington, Louisville and Paducah, one on each Saturday in June.
Owensboro's non-event will take place June 6.
On that day, foundation staff will be at the Western Kentucky University - Owensboro campus from 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual walkers who have pre-registered can pick up their pre-ordered walk T-shirts.
To register for the Walk to End Epilepsy or for more information, go to www.efky.org/walk. Supporters who previously registered are now “virtual walkers” and will have access to fundraising resources and get event updates.
