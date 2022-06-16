Jeff Esposito moved into his new job as general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter on May 26, just ahead of a busy summer.
Four conventions this month are expected to bring nearly 5,000 people to the convention center.
And the Sportscenter hosted the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star basketball game Friday.
Esposito said he’s going to wait about six months before considering any changes in the way the facilities are being operated.
He praised the cooperation between the staff at the convention center and the staff of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“It gives us a bigger team,” he said. “It helps us keep a diverse business and keep our convention calendar filled.”
The convention center and Sportscenter both struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.
But Esposito said, “Things are coming back. We’re optimistic. Our events calendar is looking good. We’re seeing a big increase in business.”
He said he wanted to come to Owensboro with his wife, Richelle, and their 14-year-old daughter, Olivia, because his research showed the community “is a wonderful place to raise a family.”
Owensboro, Esposito said, “is a real vibrant town. And this is an award-winning building with a great team”
He replaced Laura Alexander, who left on Feb. 13 to become vice president of convention center sales and operations with Lexington’s 200,000-square-foot Central Bank Center.
Esposito came to Owensboro following four years as executive director of the CAM-PLEX Multi Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming.
It has a 1,100-acre mixed-use facility with a 900-seat performing arts theater, 230,000 square feet of convention space, 1,600 RV sites, equine facilities, ice arena, racetrack and grandstand.
Before Wyoming, he was co-manager of Walmart stores in Erie, Pennsylvania. And from 2008-16, Esposito was general manager of the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie.
“We spent 24 years in Erie,” he said. “I’ll take the humidity in Owensboro over the snow in Erie.”
A 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel is under construction across Second Street from the convention center, along with 79 apartments and a 250-car parking garage.
“That highlights the value of this building,” Esposito said. “If people were not coming to town for conventions, tournaments and other meetings, that hotel might not be going up.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.