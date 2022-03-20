Recently, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services added guidelines for a bill that was passed in February related to allowing long-term care facility residents an essential caregiver during times of emergency.
Via the bill that was passed in both the Kentucky House of representatives and Senate, and signed late-February by Gov. Andy Beshear, long-term care facility residents would have a right to designate an essential caregiver that would be able to visit residents in-person, regardless of emergency status or visitation restrictions.
The bill arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many long-term care facilities shut their doors to visitors to prevent spread of infection, to allow caregivers of residents to regularly visit with residents to ensure proper care.
An essential caregiver would be able to provide personal care assistance to the resident.
Guidelines released by the Cabinet define personal care, specifically as, “assisting a resident with essential everyday activities, which may include grooming, dressing and eating.”
However, new guidelines released in late-February by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services would once again allow facilities to limit caregiver visits, specifically stating that a facility may restrict essential caregiver visits “based on a clinical or safety factors,” including a facility outbreak, which is determined as one individual, staff or resident testing positive for COVID-19 or any other communicable disease.
The issue with this, according to Marla Carter, local advocate and senior ombudsman for the Green River Area Development District, is that if one person is diagnosed with any contagious illness within the facility, it could shut the whole facility down for two weeks.
“Defining an outbreak as one case is very problematic,” she said. “You’re always going to have someone positive for something. One person could be positive, and it would shut the whole thing down, which is part of the issue that we’ve had during COVID.”
Additionally, she said, the wording is vague, leaving too much up to the facility to determine what safety factors are at hand.
A facility has the option, through the guidelines, to limit movement within the facility, as well as access to the resident’s room or visit times within the room for more than 15 minutes, unless agreed upon by the resident’s roommate.
“While that sounds pretty easy, that’s not going to be a simple knock on the door,” Carter said.
A resident, she said, could have all kinds of limitations that would impair them from making a cognitive decision to agree to an essential caregiver visit for their roommate, including not having full cognitive abilities, not being legally able to agree based on that resident’s guardianship, meaning that person’s caregiver or legal representation would have to be contacted prior to the visit.
She said 15 minutes is also not an effective amount of time to perform essential caregiver duties.
Furthermore, the guidelines limit who can be an essential caregiver based on training provided by the facility, as well as individuals who are “designated as being important to the mental, physical or social wellbeing of the resident and meets an essential need of the resident, including companionship, assisting with personal care or positively influencing the behavior of the resident.”
Carter said this guideline could open up opportunities to determine who gets access to a caregiver based on what that person’s essential needs are, as well as allows the facility to determine whether or not to allow the visit based on the behavior of the resident.
“Why does the facility get to decide if my visit meets an essential need? The resident gets to decide that,” she said. “They already get the right to visitors anyway — any visitors they choose, as it should be up to the resident or their guardian and legal representative whether or not they’re important to that resident.”
This guidance, she said, “could open the facility up to discrimination if they have to determine what is an essential need that would constitute having someone come in to help. The facility should not get to determine that.”
Following the updated guidelines from the Cabinet, Sen. Stephen Meredith, serving Ohio, Meade, Grayson, Butler and Breckinridge counties, introduced an amendment, Senate Bill 222, that would further define what a facility is and the description of a caregiver, as well as specify communicable disease outbreaks and resident disease status to when an essential personal care visitor is permitted.
The amendment was introduced in the Senate on Feb. 24 and resides within the Health and Welfare Committee.
A public hearing of the guidelines, if requested, will be held on April 28 via Zoom. Anyone interested in commenting may request an invitation by contacting the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Office of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs in writing by April 22 by emailing CHFSregs@Ky.gov.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
